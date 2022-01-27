NFL Fans React To Thursday’s Kellen Moore News

While Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying put, the team’s offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is still a candidate for head coaching jobs.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is one of three coaches expected to interview with the Miami Dolphins for a second time, along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

It seems like the Dolphins are set on hiring an offensive-minded head coach. We’ll have to wait and see if Moore is that guy, but fans are wasting no time reacting to the possibility.

Some Dallas fans are begging Miami to hire the 33-year-old OC, presumably because they are unhappy with how the Cowboys’ offense faltered down the stretch.

Meanwhile, some Dolphins fans are seemingly happy with the possibility of Moore–or any offensive coordinator for that matter–taking over.

I’m good with any of these dudes. https://t.co/7FdrCpkYrF — Rob Slater (@RobSlater10) January 27, 2022

They should take Moore. Honestly, he's good but I'm not sure if Cowboys will win a SB with him as OC. I think Cowboys need someone with far more experience https://t.co/xFp7wQx12u — Alex GR 🇲🇽 (@Alex_gr_99) January 27, 2022

All OCs. Good. If you’re gonna keep Tua, fix him https://t.co/ysE0MrBkkZ — Franchise (@FranchisePapa) January 27, 2022

Kellen Moore the best in the league. Him and Tua>>>>>. What y’all waiting for @MiamiDolphins https://t.co/6q8b5J0m4H — GOOD JOB BRAGGS ✝️ (@BraggsJosh) January 27, 2022

This list of second interviews has Steve Ross written all over it. And I actually am somewhat inclined to read into it. https://t.co/zUTomWMjJN — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) January 27, 2022

I know he won’t be the hire but doesn’t mean a brotha can’t dream. Please take Kellen Moore! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/QHrebGaxMc — Isaac Simpson (@Isaac_Rivals) January 27, 2022

The Dolphins are expected to conduct these second interviews next week. They have to wait until McDaniel’s team plays in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday before they can speak with him again.

We’ll see if Moore can beat out these other two candidates, or if Miami will go in a different direction.