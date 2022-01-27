The Spun

NFL Fans React To Thursday’s Kellen Moore News

While Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying put, the team’s offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is still a candidate for head coaching jobs.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is one of three coaches expected to interview with the Miami Dolphins for a second time, along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

It seems like the Dolphins are set on hiring an offensive-minded head coach. We’ll have to wait and see if Moore is that guy, but fans are wasting no time reacting to the possibility.

Some Dallas fans are begging Miami to hire the 33-year-old OC, presumably because they are unhappy with how the Cowboys’ offense faltered down the stretch.

Meanwhile, some Dolphins fans are seemingly happy with the possibility of Moore–or any offensive coordinator for that matter–taking over.

The Dolphins are expected to conduct these second interviews next week. They have to wait until McDaniel’s team plays in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday before they can speak with him again.

We’ll see if Moore can beat out these other two candidates, or if Miami will go in a different direction.

