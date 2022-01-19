The Spun

NFL Films Releases Footage From Cowboys-49ers Finish

Dak Prescott runs with the football against the 49ers.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Wild Card Weekend wasn’t particularly wild for five of the six games this past weekend. But NFL Films made sure that the Cowboys49ers game was saved for the archives.

On Wednesday, NFL Films released their footage from that nail-biting finish to the game. One of Dallas’ assistants can be heard pointing out that the team could get an easy 15 yards by going up the middle, which Dak Prescott ultimately did.

But on that fateful attempt to spike the ball, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared dumbfounded. He was recorded asking “What happened? The referee got in the way?” into the ether.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was seen removing his headset in sadness. Other players also appeared to be at a loss over the way the game ended.

The Dallas Cowboys were the only home team to fall on Wild Card Weekend this year. They went 12-5 in the regular season, securing the NFC East title weeks in advance, but couldn’t beat the third-best team in the NFC West.

There are a lot of culprits for that loss: Penalties, coaching, lack of big plays and so on. But the way in which things ended left a really sour taste in a lot of peoples’ mouths.

2022 is going to be an offseason of uncertainty for the Cowboys. But the journey resumes again in a little over six months.

What’s next for the Cowboys?

