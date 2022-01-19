NFL Films Releases Footage From Cowboys-49ers Finish

Wild Card Weekend wasn’t particularly wild for five of the six games this past weekend. But NFL Films made sure that the Cowboys–49ers game was saved for the archives.

On Wednesday, NFL Films released their footage from that nail-biting finish to the game. One of Dallas’ assistants can be heard pointing out that the team could get an easy 15 yards by going up the middle, which Dak Prescott ultimately did.

But on that fateful attempt to spike the ball, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared dumbfounded. He was recorded asking “What happened? The referee got in the way?” into the ether.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was seen removing his headset in sadness. Other players also appeared to be at a loss over the way the game ended.

The final drive of the #Cowboys–#49ers playoff game via NFL Films@EzekielElliott: "What happened? the referee got in the way?" pic.twitter.com/2iqdHyaQjM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys were the only home team to fall on Wild Card Weekend this year. They went 12-5 in the regular season, securing the NFC East title weeks in advance, but couldn’t beat the third-best team in the NFC West.

There are a lot of culprits for that loss: Penalties, coaching, lack of big plays and so on. But the way in which things ended left a really sour taste in a lot of peoples’ mouths.

2022 is going to be an offseason of uncertainty for the Cowboys. But the journey resumes again in a little over six months.

What’s next for the Cowboys?