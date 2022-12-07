NFL Hall Of Famer Thinks Odell Beckham Jr. Should Be "Upset" With Cowboys

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. should be angry with the Dallas Cowboys, argued Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" on Wednesday.

In a conversation with his FS1 co-host Skip Bayless, Sharpe said the Cowboys wronged Beckham by leaking medical concerns about his knee.

“Odell visited the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants and nothing about his medical ever came out," Sharpe said. "His medicals only became public...only after he met with the Cowboys....If I'm Odell, I'm extremely upset."

The Cowboys publicly courted Beckham for several weeks, but expressed wariness about the state of the three-time Pro Bowler's injured knee after he visited them.

“I’m not confident at all,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday about possibly signing Beckham without working him out. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It’s not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not."

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported yesterday that Beckham is "unlikely" to be ready to play before the postseason.

The 30-year old wideout tore his ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl back in February.