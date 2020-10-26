NFL Insider Addresses Dallas Cowboys Trade Speculation

Despite their struggles, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt in the NFC East. However, they’re also preparing to sell before next week’s trade deadline.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys have begun shopping defensive end Everson Griffen. The veteran edge rusher is on a one-year contract with $3 million in guarantees.

Griffen was signed late in the offseason after spending 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In seven games with Dallas, he’s racked up 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing a reserve role.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed tonight that the Cowboys have made Griffen available. Considering he’s a pending free agent with an affordable salary for the remainder of the year, Griffen should be an attractive fit for some contending teams.

This is an interesting one: The #Cowboys have made it known that DE Everson Griffen is available in a trade, source says. About half of his $6M salary is left for a team looking for edge help. Makes sense with Dallas’ record. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

Interestingly, longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson says Griffen has not heard Dallas is looking to trade him and also adds that the team has not officially put him on the block, though they have been asked about the 32-year-old.

Just got off the phone w/ #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen regarding new report he's available in a trade: "I don't think the #Cowboys want to trade me. I haven't heard that." Meanwhile, I'm also told via source, "(The team hasn't) shopped him officially. People have asked about him." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

With or without Everson Griffen, the Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles Sunday night in a battle for first place in the NFC East.