NFL Insider Calls For Dak Prescott To Be Punished

Dak Prescott has found himself on the bad side of a cooped-up NFL insider this week.

Earlier this month, Prescott defied local recommendations to stay indoors in order to work out with free agent receiver Dez Bryant. This got on the nerves of ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who was furious that Prescott would defy the social distancing order.

In a lengthy screed, Florio called out Prescott and criticized him for going outside and potentially putting others in danger. He explained that while there was no evidence that Prescott and Bryant got within six feet of each other – which would have been against CDC recommendations – the fact that they went outside in defiance of the order was bad enough.

Florio concluded that it was “ignorance, stupidity, and/or flat-out disregard” for public safety. He called on Prescott to be punished or at least publicly admonished by Roger Goodell.

“No one, apparently, can keep guys like Prescott and Bryant from doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” Florio wrote. “But why are they making their violation of these laws public? Again, it’s ignorance, stupidity, and/or flat-out disregard for the vulnerable members of society who are getting sick and who are dying because people continue to not take steps to freeze the distribution of the virus in its tracks.”

Florio joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas to discuss his comments.

“If you’ve got players who are violating the local laws that say ‘thou shall stay home during this pandemic,’ and they are both creating a real risk of spreading the virus, and sending a horrible message to others who may be influenced to do the same thing. I would like to see the NFL do something,” Florio said. “Even if you’re not going to suspend anyone or fine anyone under the personal conduct policy. I want the commissioner to post a video, to issue a statement, telling all players who are in the NFL or hope to be back like Dez Bryant, that they must comply with all applicable state and local requirements as what they should and shouldn’t be doing during this pandemic.”

In hindsight, it probably wasn’t right for Prescott to be defying government orders and going outside.

It’s not something worth punishing him over, though. If Prescott actually broke the letter of the law and needs to pay a fine, he should probably pay it. But beyond that, the NFL and other authorities have more important things to worry about than two guys tossing around a football.

Do you agree with Florio’s assessment of Dak Prescott’s actions?