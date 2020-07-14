NFL Insider Has Latest On Contract Talks Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys

In under 24 hours, teams from around the NFL won’t be able to reach longterm deals with their respective players until after the 2020 season.

Earlier Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs locked up defensive lineman Chris Jones with a four-year extension. Not long after, the Cleveland Browns inked Myles Garrett to a five-year extension.

Despite the recent momentum on deals for those two teams, one team reportedly isn’t even talking to a star player. The Dallas Cowboys reportedly gave their latest contract offer to quarterback Dak Prescott in March.

Since then, the team has remained silent, according to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He said the two sides “aren’t talking” ahead of the deadline on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s more from the report:

Per a league source, the two sides still aren’t talking. The Cowboys made their most recent offer in March, and they’ve done nothing since then to kick-start discussions.

That’s obviously not a great sign for fans who want to see Prescott with the Cowboys for the long haul.

The former fourth-round pick signed his franchise tag earlier this offseason. The on-year deal will pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 season, but could see him become a free agent in 2021.

If Prescott plays well, the Cowboys will either tag him again for the 2021 season or try to sign him to an extension – again.