NFL Insider Has Latest On Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys officially hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach earlier today, leaving many to wonder what will happen to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The 31-year-old Moore just finished his first season running the Dallas offense after working as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. He is regarded as one of the brighter up-and-coming offensive minds in the NFL.

Despite McCarthy taking over, Moore may not be done in Dallas. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the new head coach “likes” the young OC.

Two notes on new #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:

1. He signed a 5-year deal with Dallas, source said.

2. McCarthy likes OC Kellen Moore, I’m told. Nothing more firm than that, but it does seem like McCarthy is more than open to keeping him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

Nothing concrete there, but that could be a good sign for Cowboys fans who were happy with the way Moore modernized the team’s scheme this season.

He and McCarthy would be an interesting tandem formulating the Cowboys’ offense, considering McCarthy’s background is on offense and he drew criticism for his scheme getting “stale” at the end of his time in Green Bay.

Of course, if Moore is not retained, the line for his services should be pretty long.