The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Has Latest On Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys officially hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach earlier today, leaving many to wonder what will happen to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The 31-year-old Moore just finished his first season running the Dallas offense after working as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2018. He is regarded as one of the brighter up-and-coming offensive minds in the NFL.

Despite McCarthy taking over, Moore may not be done in Dallas. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the new head coach “likes” the young OC.

Nothing concrete there, but that could be a good sign for Cowboys fans who were happy with the way Moore modernized the team’s scheme this season.

He and McCarthy would be an interesting tandem formulating the Cowboys’ offense, considering McCarthy’s background is on offense and he drew criticism for his scheme getting “stale” at the end of his time in Green Bay.

Of course, if Moore is not retained, the line for his services should be pretty long.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.