NFL Insider Has Latest On Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury this past season was devastating for the Dallas Cowboys. But if he had to suffer an injury, it’s fortunate he did so early on in the season to allow him plenty of time to recover ahead of 2021.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in the Cowboys’ Week 5 showdown with the New York Giants on Oct. 11. It proved to be one of the most gruesome injuries of the NFL season, which is saying something considering how many there were last year.

Prescott underwent surgery that same night. It was reported successful, allowing the Cowboys quarterback to start his recovery process all the way back in October.

It’s been over three months since then, and Prescott’s recovery continues to go smoothly. He has started walking on his ankle and is also training on the anti-gravity treadmill to get in shape, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: A look at the #Cowboys offseason, with the energizing hire of DC Dan Quinn and an update on how QB Dak Prescott is progressing through rehab. pic.twitter.com/zYVzs9eu6O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

This is an encouraging update for the Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Per Ian Rapoport’s report, Prescott is doing “great.”

The Cowboys are hopeful Prescott will be available and 100 percent healthy in time for the start of the 2020 season, which remains eight months away. That period of time should allow Prescott enough recovery and rehab to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback when September rolls around.

