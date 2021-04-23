It’s no secret that Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are very fond of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. However, they might not have the chance to select him in next week’s draft.

During a Zoom meeting earlier this week, Jones told Pitts that he’d love to see what he can do in Dallas’ system.

“I’m excited to have you come into this league, and man, what a pair up we could do with ole Dak Prescott and some of these guys that we’ve got out there with options to get you the ball,” Jones said. “So we can dream of visions of sugar plums around here.”

Adding a weapon like Pitts to an offense that already has Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb would make for some entertaining football. The issue for Dallas, though, is that Pitts probably won’t be available with the 10th pick.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tried to let Cowboys fans down easy this Friday, telling them not to expect a trade-up scenario for Pitts.

“Smokescreens abound, but of this fact I’m (pretty) sure: Don’t expect the Cowboys to trade up from No. 10 in the first round,” Rapoport wrote. “Their love for Florida TE Kyle Pitts has been noted, though they join a long list. But they aren’t expected to come up for him (or anyone).”

Pitts is such a talented prospect that he might be off the board by the time the first five picks are made.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently called Pitts the best tight end he’s graded in 43 years. It doesn’t get much better than that when it comes to receiving praise from the media.

Dallas should be able to land an excellent player with the 10th pick next Thursday, but fans should not expect it to be Pitts.