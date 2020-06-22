NFL Insider Has Telling Update On Dak Prescott, Jamal Adams

Now that Dak Prescott has officially signed his franchise tag, he’s officially locked in at least for 2020. There’s still time for he and the Dallas Cowboys to work out a long-term deal.

The two sides have until July 15 to get something done, and there may be more incentive for Dallas to ink Prescott to a multi-year contract than just securing their QB for the next few years. Getting Prescott signed long-term could help the Cowboys trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Adams has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two years for the New York Jets. Heading into his fourth professional season, the 2017 first-round pick wants a lucrative contract extension, but the Jets are holding off on negotiations for now. As a result, Adams is telling people he wants to be traded.

It’s clear that Adams would welcome going to the Cowboys. He told a fan he’s “trying” to come to Dallas in video footage that surfaced earlier today.

This afternoon, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson explained how Prescott’s contract situation could impact the Cowboys’ potential pursuit of Adams.

Why would #Cowboys Dak Prescott sign his tag now? Tactically, if Dallas wants to pursue a trade + extension for #Jets Jamal Adams, having Dak's tag on the books makes it tougher. A Prescott extension makes an Adams trade easier. Dak just added incentive to get his extension done. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) June 22, 2020

Now, a word of caution here. The Jets continue to insist they have no desire to trade Adams and consider him a major part of their future. However, there’s a chance the situation could become untenable the longer this drags on.

If that’s the case, Dallas might be able to move in and pounce. NFL Network’s Jane Slater provided some pertinent background info on a potential Adams/Cowboys union this afternoon.

If the Cowboys are able to swing a trade for Adams, he’d immediately make their retooled defense much better.