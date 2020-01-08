NFL Insider Has Update On Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Jason Garrett is out of work and former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy now has the task of trying to assemble his coaching staff.

Many hope Dallas retains offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, who impressed in his first season in that role. There was some early speculation that Moore would be let go of his position to pursue other opportunities.

That’s obviously not what most Cowboys fans want. Moore is seen as one of the brightest offensive minds in football.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reports Moore “is leaning toward remaining with the team.” This is a promising update regarding the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

“OC Kellen Moore is leaning toward remaining with the team under Mike McCarthy, sources tell me. … Dallas is pushing hard to retain him and, while no final decision has been made, the expectation is that he’ll stay,” Garafolo said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

This is a significant update for the Cowboys. One thing’s for sure – McCarthy needs to make solid hires across the board. Retaining Moore would be a promising step in trying to revive the Dallas organization.

It looks like this developing situation is heading in the right direction for the Cowboys.