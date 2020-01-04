NFL Insider: Jason Garrett Won’t Be Fired By Cowboys This Weekend

As the Dallas Cowboys wrap up the 2019 NFL season, the organization is expected to part ways with head coach Jason Garrett. However, after days of exit meetings, Garrett has not been fired and reportedly won’t be fired within the next few days.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Garrett will remain with the team through the weekend.

Rapoport suggested some news could come on Monday, but for now, the Cowboys aren’t searching for a new head coach.

Here’s the news from Rapoport.

From @GMFB Weekend: The #Cowboys did not officially move on from coach Jason Garrett on Friday, and sounds like nothing is expected this weekend. Tune in Monday? pic.twitter.com/p2otr4afgN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys is one of the most intriguing jobs in sports, one that coaches from every level want a piece of. When the team decides to move on, college coaches Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer were named as possible replacements for Garrett – as were veteran NFL coaches Leslie Frazier and Dennis Allen.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano suggested a current NFL head coach could lead the Cowboys next season. He brought up Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer as an option – though that was quickly shot down by the Vikings.

Before Dallas considers other candidates, though, the team needs to move on from Garrett.

His contract is set to run out later this month.

Stay tuned for the latest.