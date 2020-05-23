NFL Insider Names Jamal Adams’ Preferred Trade Destination

The Jets have made it clear they don’t intend to sign star safety Jamal Adams to a long-term deal ahead of the 2020 season. As a result, Adams has lost patience with the organization – and a trade may be imminent.

The Cowboys have emerged as the favorite to land Adams if the Jets do indeed trade him. Dallas and New York already engaged in trade talks for the Jets’ safety during the 2019 season. But the trade never came to fruition.

The two teams are once again involved in a potential trade for Adams. Fortunately for the Cowboys, Adams’ reported preferred trade destination could make the potential deal a bit easier.

Adams would like to be traded to the Cowboys over any other team, per NFL reporter Charles Robinson. The trade would allow Adams to return to his home town, which is “near Dallas.” This could be a major pull for the Jets and Cowboys to get this deal put together.

3. Adams' trade preference is the #Cowboys, but that's not the only team he'd play for. There are others. But it's been clear for a while to the Jets he'd like to be close to his home town, which is near Dallas. This feels a lot like the Earl Thomas crossroads with the #Seahawks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

The state of Texas is a big draw for players around the NFL. Andy Dalton chose to sign with the Cowboys this off-season primarily due to the opportunity for him to return home – even if that means Dalton fills the backup quarterback role.

For Adams, he also reportedly wants to return to Texas. If the Cowboys can get this deal done, they’d boost a defense already suited to make a Super Bowl run.

But do the Jets wants to ship off one of their best players? It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.