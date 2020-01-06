NFL Insider Names Potential Cowboys D-Coordinator Under Mike McCarthy

The news that Mike McCarthy will take over as the Cowboys head coach is only a few hours old. But we already have some key info as to who he’s trying to bring onto his staff.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Mike Nolan is a “name to watch” for defensive coordinator. Nolan currently serves as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

If brought on board, it would be the first time in 15 years that McCarthy and Nolan have worked together. When Nolan was hired as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, he named McCarthy his first offensive coordinator.

McCarthy was hired as head coach of the Packers the following year.

Mike McCarthy is the #Cowboys' new head coach, and expect him to move quickly on staffing. One name to watch for defensive coordinator: Mike Nolan. @nflnetwork @gmfb pic.twitter.com/zYg7jKctCG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2020

Nolan has substantial football experience dating back to the 1980s.

Since making his coaching debut in 1981, Nolan has worked for Oregon, Stanford, Rice, LSU, the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and San Diego Chargers.

As for the quality of his defenses, they’ve finished top 10 in yards allowed five times, top 10 in points allowed seven times, and top 10 in takeaways ten times.

Would Mike Nolan be a good hire for the Cowboys coaching staff?