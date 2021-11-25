The Dallas Cowboys were hopeful that CeeDee Lamb would be able to suit up for their Thanksgiving showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, that will not be the case.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero just announced that Lamb is out for this Thursday’s game. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer is reporting that Lamb was not able to pass the final steps of concussion protocol.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was optimistic that Lamb would play despite being just a few days removed from a concussion.

“He hasn’t missed a step on a short week,” McCarthy said. “Just as we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through, we see him as available for the game.”

Now that Lamb is out, the Cowboys will need to focus on the wide receivers who are cleared for action this Thursday.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is out today against the #Raiders, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. Amari Cooper also out with COVID, leaving Dak Prescott without his top two receivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2021

With CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper out, the Cowboys need Michael Gallup to be their top option in the passing game. He had five receptions for 44 yards last Sunday against the Chiefs.

The Cowboys will also need their running game to step up this afternoon. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have both been really efficient this season.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Raiders game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.