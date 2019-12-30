Could Jason Garrett be getting a stay of execution? At the very least, it looks like he won’t be joining the other coaches who got the ax on Black Monday.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the Cowboys will not be making any announcements today regarding their head coach. Garrett met with management earlier this evening.

Dallas finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in Garrett’s tenure. It was believed that Garrett had a clear mandate from ownership to either win a Super Bowl or at least make a deep playoff run.

We are being told there will be no announcements being made tonight here at the Star in Frisco on Jason Garrett — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

This lack of announcement could mean Dallas is waiting until Garrett’s contract expires on January 14 before “not renewing” his deal, rather than outright firing him.

Or maybe, Jerry Jones is having second thoughts.

Just got word there will be no press conference today from the Cowboys with Jason Garrett or Jerry Jones. The coach’s job status remains in limbo as he meets with the owner. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 30, 2019

Garrett is 85-67 as the Cowboys head coach since taking over in the middle of the 2010 season. In that 10-year span he’s made three playoff appearances and never had a losing season.

But he’s also gone just 2-3 in the postseason, and went the entire decade without even sniffing the NFC Championship Game.

Whatever Jerry Jones’ decision is on Garrett, he’d be wise to make it quickly. If he waits too long to fire Garrett and start interviewing candidates, the pool of candidates will dwindle.