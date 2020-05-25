NFL Insider Shares The Latest On Jamal Adams, Cowboys

Plenty of rumors have surfaced the past few weeks regarding Jamal Adams and a potential trade to the Cowboys. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t see it happening at the moment.

Dallas has bigger priorities to sort out. Completing a deal with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott remains Jerry Jones’ top priority at the moment. The Cowboys placed a franchise tag on Prescott back in March. But the Mississippi State alum aims to sign a long-term deal with the organization ahead of the 2020 season.

Dallas has until July 15th to get a deal done. If the organization fails to do so, Prescott’s relationship with the Cowboys could become irreparable.

As a result, the Cowboys aren’t too focused on striking a deal with the Jets for Adams at the moment. It looks like it’ll remain the same until Dallas and Prescott work out a long-term deal.

From a Memorial Day edition of NFL Now: There isn't any traction for a #Cowboys trade for Jamal Adams right now, and he may have to wait for an extension from the #Jets like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/3I9bC4udxz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

“The Jets would like to do a long-term deal,” Rapoport said regarding Adams. “They’re just in the situation of basically every other team right now in the NFL of making sure everything goes according to plan, making sure the season really does start on time before they dig into a long-term extension. . . From my understanding, there’s really nothing there from the Cowboys’ perspective. . . I see nothing imminent right now.”

For now, it looks like Adams will be staying with the Jets.

But if the Cowboys can work out a deal with Prescott, then perhaps the organization will pursue a trade with the Jets.