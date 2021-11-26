NFL Insider Suggests Ezekiel Elliott Might Not Play vs. Saints

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has been trying his best over the past few weeks to play through a knee injury. However, the best strategy for him might just be to sit out for a week or two.

According to ESPN insider Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys will consider giving Elliott time off to heal from his knee injury. That means he could miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Even though Elliott could receive time off to heal, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys will place him on injured reserve.

Another option for the Cowboys is giving Elliott a reduced role. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already hinted at Tony Pollard receiving more touches in order to reduce the strain on Elliott’s knee.

When discussing Elliott’s injury on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admit that he’s a bit concerned for the All-Pro running back.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” McCarthy said. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

The Cowboys are at their best when Elliott is healthy. Allowing him to rest now so he can be close to 100 percent for a playoff run makes the most sense at this time.

In 11 games this season, Elliott has 720 rushing yards, 228 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. If he does miss time, it’ll be tough for the Cowboys to replace that type of production.

