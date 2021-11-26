NFL Insider Suggests Ezekiel Elliott Might Not Play vs. Saints

Ezekiel Elliott has been trying his best over the past few weeks to play through a knee injury. However, the best strategy for him might just be to sit out for a week or two.

According to ESPN insider Ed Werder, the Dallas Cowboys will consider giving Elliott time off to heal from his knee injury. That means he could miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Even though Elliott could receive time off to heal, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys will place him on injured reserve.

Another option for the Cowboys is giving Elliott a reduced role. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already hinted at Tony Pollard receiving more touches in order to reduce the strain on Elliott’s knee.

Source: #Cowboys will consider providing running back Ezekiel Elliott time off to heal from the knee injury he’s been managing, including the possibility of holding him out of next Thursday night’s game in New Orleans, according to a source. IR not believed a consideration — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 26, 2021

When discussing Elliott’s injury on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admit that he’s a bit concerned for the All-Pro running back.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” McCarthy said. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

The Cowboys are at their best when Elliott is healthy. Allowing him to rest now so he can be close to 100 percent for a playoff run makes the most sense at this time.

In 11 games this season, Elliott has 720 rushing yards, 228 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. If he does miss time, it’ll be tough for the Cowboys to replace that type of production.