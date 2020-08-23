There’s been a lot of rumor-mongering about Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas returning to his native Texas and joining the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL analyst Gil Brandt noted earlier today that the Cowboys cleared $7 million in cap space by restructuring contracts. While he said it could be a coincidence, he suspects that “the Cowboys knew something might be coming.”

But one NFL insider has a bold prediction for what will happen if Dallas bring on the seven-time Pro Bowler. In a response to Brandt, NFL insider Jason La Canfora said he suspects the Cowboys can expect “a total disaster.”

“They bring him in and my money is on a total disaster that isn’t limited to just this safety,” La Canfora wrote. In fairness, the Cowboys will likely need a little more than $7 million to bring Thomas into the fold. That could stop them from plugging other holes beyond just this season.

They bring him in and my money is on a total disaster that isn't limited to just this safety — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 23, 2020

But it might ultimately be worth it for a player of the caliber of Earl Thomas.

The former Ravens and Seattle Seahawks safety is a seven-time Pro Bowler with five All-Pro selections. He won a Super Bowl with the Legion of Boom and has consistently ranked among the best safeties in the league.

Considering Dallas’ deficiencies in the secondary, bringing on Thomas could turn one of their biggest weaknesses into one of its strengths.

It’d be a good move on paper, even if it ultimately doesn’t work out.