NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Performance Today

There might not be an assistant coach in the NFL who is off to a hotter start this season than Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore has his unit firing on all cylinders. The Cowboys entered today as one of the top offenses in the league, and that was before Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns and Dallas racked up 245 rushing yards on 34 carries in a 36-28 win over the 3-0 Carolina Panthers.

To ice the victory, Moore called for a nifty triple option play, which involved a handoff to Ezekiel Elliott, who pitched to Tony Pollard to pick up five yards on 3rd-and-1. Overall, Moore was in the zone pretty much all afternoon.

There’s a reason why he’s been drawing so much praise today–and all season really–from fans and analysts who think he’s destined for a head coaching position.

Cowboys with the Zeke to Pollard Option play to ice the game. pic.twitter.com/4COediwrDb — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 3, 2021

Unreal play call by Kellen Moore to seal the win for the Cowboys — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 3, 2021

Kellen Moore should be a head coach. Maybe *ducks and starts whispering* it should be of the Dallas Cowboys. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 3, 2021

Make Kellen Moore head coach right now — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 3, 2021

Kellen Moore with an ELITE play call. The triple option to ice the game! — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) October 3, 2021

The Zeke pitch to Pollard may have just sealed it…..that Kellen Moore won’t be in Dallas next year. — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) October 3, 2021

#Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is BRILLIANT!! He’s a #NFL head coach next year. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 3, 2021

Moore definitely appears to be a rising star in the league. As long as he keeps dialing up effective plays, and the Cowboys keep winning, he’ll continue to hear his name mentioned as a future head coach.

With today’s victory, the Cowboys moved to 3-1 on the season and maintained a one-game advantage over the Washington Football Team in the NFC East.