NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Performance Today

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

There might not be an assistant coach in the NFL who is off to a hotter start this season than Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore has his unit firing on all cylinders. The Cowboys entered today as one of the top offenses in the league, and that was before Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns and Dallas racked up 245 rushing yards on 34 carries in a 36-28 win over the 3-0 Carolina Panthers.

To ice the victory, Moore called for a nifty triple option play, which involved a handoff to Ezekiel Elliott, who pitched to Tony Pollard to pick up five yards on 3rd-and-1. Overall, Moore was in the zone pretty much all afternoon.

There’s a reason why he’s been drawing so much praise today–and all season really–from fans and analysts who think he’s destined for a head coaching position.

Moore definitely appears to be a rising star in the league. As long as he keeps dialing up effective plays, and the Cowboys keep winning, he’ll continue to hear his name mentioned as a future head coach.

With today’s victory, the Cowboys moved to 3-1 on the season and maintained a one-game advantage over the Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

