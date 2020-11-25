NFL Makes Decision On Thanksgiving Day Kickoff Times

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it postponed Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak. So does this mean the league will change its kickoff times for the other two games taking place on Thanksgiving?

Every year, the NFL hosts three games on Thanksgiving. There’s one in the early afternoon slot, one in the late afternoon, and one at night to cap off an exciting day of football.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought up the idea of the NFL potentially changing its kickoff times to the Detroit-Houston and Dallas-Washington games since the Baltimore-Pittsburgh matchup has been pushed back to Sunday.

Schefter’s suggestion has been shot down, as the NFL has decided to stick with its original kickoff times for the other two Thanksgiving games.

Request denied. NFL is staying with those time and keeping the traditional kickoff times. Carry on. Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. https://t.co/xbMsbwBJwI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

The Lions will take on the Texans at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Neither team is playing well right now, but at least we’ll get to see Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson go head-to-head.

Dallas and Washington will battle for first place in the NFC East later that afternoon. Kickoff for this matchup is at 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

NFL fans can watch the Lions-Texans game on CBS, and then change the channel later in the day to FOX in order to catch the Cowboys.