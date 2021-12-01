NFL Makes New Decision On Cowboys Player’s Suspension

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys learned the fate of defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was caught on video punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following their Thanksgiving Day game.

The NFL announced and detailed the reason Hill received his two-game suspension. The third-year pro “waited more than 50 seconds” for Simpson and “walked toward him in the opposite direction of the [Cowboys] locker room,” according to the NFL’s release.

Video showed Hill throw a punch at Simpson’s helmet before being separated by other players and coaches. While it certainly seemed like the two-game suspension was warranted, the NFL made a new decision.

Hill appealed the decision to NFL and NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who reduced the suspension from two games to one.

Source: NFL-NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks has reduced the suspension of #Cowboys DT Trysten Hill from two games to one. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2021

Now, instead of missing the next two games, Hill will return following the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s good news for the Cowboys, who are still fighting to retain their hold on the NFC East. Up next for the Cowboys is a battle against a Saints team that could be starting Taysom Hill at quarterback.

After that, Trysten Hill will make his return for a Sunday afternoon contest against the Washington Football Team.