7 Favorites Named For The 2020 NFL MVP Award

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP. Patrick Mahomes took home the hardware a year before. The two NFL superstars enter the 2020 season as the favorites to take home the 2020 NFL MVP.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes (4-1) is the overall favorite to win the prestigious award. Jackson isn’t far behind as the Ravens quarterback has 13-2 odds. Either player winning the 2020 MVP wouldn’t come as a surprise, but the current third-overall favorite is a major shocker.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the third-best odds to win the 2020 MVP at 9-to-1. If Prescott wants any chance at winning the award, he’ll have to have his best season yet. The Mississippi State alum could be due for a big year.

Of the seven players with the highest odds to win the 2020 NFL MVP, all seven are quarterbacks. It certainly goes to show this is truly a quarterback-driven league. Check out the rest of the odds below:

Current odds for NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes 4-1

Lamar Jackson 13-2

Dak Prescott 9-1

Russell Wilson 12-1

Tom Brady 16-1

Kyler Murray 16-1

Drew Brees 20-1 Source: Caesars Sportsbook

(h/t @DBearmanESPN) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 11, 2020

There’s plenty of hype behind Tom Brady as he’s set to begin his Tampa Bay tenure. The former Patriots quarterback could put up some big-time numbers in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray isn’t a darkhorse to win the award anymore considering he has better odds than Drew Brees. Given other dual-threat quarterback’s success the past few years, Murray could be the next superstar to emerge.

Who do you think will take home the 2020-21 NFL MVP?