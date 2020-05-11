The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

7 Favorites Named For The 2020 NFL MVP Award

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott walking off the field after a game. The potential Dak Prescott contract is a major offseason storyline.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP. Patrick Mahomes took home the hardware a year before. The two NFL superstars enter the 2020 season as the favorites to take home the 2020 NFL MVP.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes (4-1) is the overall favorite to win the prestigious award. Jackson isn’t far behind as the Ravens quarterback has 13-2 odds. Either player winning the 2020 MVP wouldn’t come as a surprise, but the current third-overall favorite is a major shocker.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the third-best odds to win the 2020 MVP at 9-to-1. If Prescott wants any chance at winning the award, he’ll have to have his best season yet. The Mississippi State alum could be due for a big year.

Of the seven players with the highest odds to win the 2020 NFL MVP, all seven are quarterbacks. It certainly goes to show this is truly a quarterback-driven league. Check out the rest of the odds below:

There’s plenty of hype behind Tom Brady as he’s set to begin his Tampa Bay tenure. The former Patriots quarterback could put up some big-time numbers in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray isn’t a darkhorse to win the award anymore considering he has better odds than Drew Brees. Given other dual-threat quarterback’s success the past few years, Murray could be the next superstar to emerge.

Who do you think will take home the 2020-21 NFL MVP?

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.