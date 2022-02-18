On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced it will not be investigating the latest scandal involving the Dallas Cowboys.

“The club handled the matter,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said on Friday, per ESPN. The new came after a $2.4 million confidential settlement between the Dallas Cowboys and four of their cheerleaders.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported the team agreed to a settlement after voyeurism allegations against former longtime executive Richard Dalrymple. Cheerleaders accused the former team executive of using his key card to enter the back door of their locked dressing room during an event in 2015.

One woman said she saw him “standing behind a partial wall with his iPhone extended toward them” while they changed.

“Pathetic,” ESPN’s Sarah Spain said.

“lol,” reporter Natalie Weiner said. “If the most powerful cheerleaders in pro sports have no leverage think about how all the rest are being treated.”

“Of course there isn’t. Absolute garbage league,” another fan said.

Of course there isn’t. Absolute garbage league. https://t.co/6cRsRSwaEu — Matt (@lDontWannaBHere) February 18, 2022

Earlier this week, a Cowboys representative said the team “thoroughly investigated both allegations” and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple. The team reportedly found no evidence that he took photos or video of the women.

However, the team did not dispute that he entered the locker room while the women were changing. The Cowboys allegedly issued Dalrymple a formal written warning after the incident.