NFL World Reacts To Dirty Hit On Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton on Monday night.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is now out of today’s game after taking a vicious hit from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic.

The hit was clearly dirty, and Bostic was ejected. Dalton had been scrambling but clearly slid and gave himself up before Bostic drilled him around his head.

While Dalton was down and shaken up right after the blow, he did walk off under his own power. However, he was immediately replaced, and we don’t expect to see him back this afternoon.

Not surprisingly, the reactions to Bostic’s hit were instantaneous and very similar. Everybody felt it was an unsportsmanlike play.

Without question, Bostic is facing a heavy fine, at the very least. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he gets suspended either.

As for Dalton, it stinks to see him get knocked out like this. Hopefully he’s not seriously injured, though a concussion at least “appears” likely.

In the meantime, third-string rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison, has taken over at quarterback for the Cowboys. Dallas trails 22-3 early in the fourth quarter in Landover.


