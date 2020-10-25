NFL World Reacts To Dirty Hit On Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is now out of today’s game after taking a vicious hit from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic.

The hit was clearly dirty, and Bostic was ejected. Dalton had been scrambling but clearly slid and gave himself up before Bostic drilled him around his head.

While Dalton was down and shaken up right after the blow, he did walk off under his own power. However, he was immediately replaced, and we don’t expect to see him back this afternoon.

Not surprisingly, the reactions to Bostic’s hit were instantaneous and very similar. Everybody felt it was an unsportsmanlike play.

as DIRTY as it gets pic.twitter.com/d4KWuWmKry — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 25, 2020

This is a suspension worthy hit on Andy Dalton. Could kill someone. Dalton KOd pic.twitter.com/6yuaEJnERP — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

I think Bostic could be suspended. And a heavy fine coming his way for sure — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 25, 2020

Jeez, this is a nasty hit by Jon Bostic on Andy Dalton. Bostic ejected. pic.twitter.com/9MkYbJY1WO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 25, 2020

#Cowboys QB Andy Dalton takes a brutal shot to the head and is down. It did not look good. Ben DiNucci is warming up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2020

Jon Bostic needs a lengthy suspension after that hit on Any Dalton. If the NFL is serious about protecting QBs, the league needs to make an example out of someone. Perfect opportunity here. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) October 25, 2020

Without question, Bostic is facing a heavy fine, at the very least. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he gets suspended either.

As for Dalton, it stinks to see him get knocked out like this. Hopefully he’s not seriously injured, though a concussion at least “appears” likely.

In the meantime, third-string rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison, has taken over at quarterback for the Cowboys. Dallas trails 22-3 early in the fourth quarter in Landover.