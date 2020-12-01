NFL Releases TV Ratings For Thanksgiving Day Games

The official TV ratings for this year’s Thanksgiving games have just been revealed. It’s safe to say football is still king in America.

Detroit and Houston played each other in the early afternoon slate last Thursday. Even though it wasn’t a close game, Deshaun Watson put on a show by tossing four touchdown passes.

It turns out CBS landed 23.3 million viewers for that game between the Lions and Texans. That’s a solid number for a game with little playoff implications, but it doesn’t compare to the number that Dallas and Washington landed for FOX.

FOX had 30.3 million viewers tuning in for an NFC East showdown between Dallas and Washington, making it the most-watched game this season. This is a reminder that Dallas remains ‘America’s Team.’

Washington-Dallas on Fox: 30.333 million viewers.

Houston-Detroit on CBS: 23.389 million viewers. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 1, 2020

Streaming numbers for the Cowboys game were solid too. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal is reporting that over 500,000 people watched the game on an average-minute basis.

We’d have to imagine the TV ratings for the Ravens-Steelers game would’ve been impressive as well. Unfortunately that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

It’s been a difficult year for the sports world, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that fans still love the game of football. The ratings have remained steady for the NFL from Week 1 all the way to Week 12.