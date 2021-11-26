NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Cowboys Player Ejected Last Night

There were a lot of rough moments for the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the low point might have been seeing one of their players ejected for a fight.

Cowboys special teams player Kelvin Joseph got into a scuffle with Raiders special teams player Roderick Teamer yesterday. Both players were ejected and flags were assessed for both teams.

On Friday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that no suspension is incoming for either player. They will, however, be assessed for fines.

Earlier in the day, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that no suspensions are incoming for two other players who got into a scuffle. Raiders guard John Simpson and Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill got into an altercation, but were not ejected. They’re likely to face fines as well.

It’s a win for Kelvin Joseph and Trysten Hill, but probably won’t feel like one for the team overall. The Cowboys suffered a 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders where they never even held the lead.

Dallas still own a two-win lead in the NFC East. But a lot of the confidence in their ability to win a Super Bowl has waned over the past week.

The Cowboys defense currently ranks in the middle of the league – a contrast to their top-two overall offense.

Will the Cowboys be able to turn things around in December?