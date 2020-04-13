NFL Responds To Criticism Against Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott

The NFL has released an official response to allegations that Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott hosted a party on Friday night during the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ Sports reported that Prescott hosted a birthday party for a friend on Friday, with Elliott in attendance. At the height of the party, “about 30 guests” were present.

Local police were reportedly unable to verify the report of a ‘party’ after responding to a complaint about the gathering. A source close to Prescott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that there was not more than 10 people in attendance and no social distancing guidelines were violated.

It remains to be seen how many people were actually there, but the NFL has officially issued a statement on league personnel conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic, via Pro Football Talk.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts,” the league said. “We want all personnel to model safe and appropriate health practices.” Asked specifically in a follow-up regarding players not complying with “stay at home” orders that currently apply in nearly every square inch of the nation, the league said, “Personnel should comply will local and state regulations.”

Essentially, this is a warning shot for Prescott, Elliott and anybody else thinking of skirting the rules. It doesn’t sound like the league would actually discipline any offenders though.

Whether there were three, 10 or 30 people at Dak’s house, it wasn’t a wise decision to host a get-together under current conditions.

Both players should know better.