NFL Rules On ‘Dirty’ Play By Cowboys DT Trysten Hill

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill has been heavily criticized for what appeared to be a dirty play against the Seattle Seahawks last week. The NFL has made a decision on whether or not it’ll punish the Cowboys defensive lineman for his actions.

Hill was involved in a tackle on Seattle running back Chris Carson which was deemed “dirty” by most football fans. The Cowboys defensive lineman tackled Carson by the leg. After the tackle was made, Hill kept hold of Carson’s leg and “gator rolled” with Carson’s leg wrapped in his arms. Take a look below and judge for yourself.

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020

It’s pretty clear this isn’t a football move. This was a dangerous play and luckily it didn’t result in a serious injury. Carson did wind up leaving the game after the play, though. He’s currently dealing with a minor knee sprain.

The NFL has made a decision on whether or not it’ll punish Hill for his tackle of Carson. The league has issued Hill a $6,522 for his actions, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

#Cowboys DT Trysten Hill was fined $6,522 for unnecessary roughness — twisting Chris Carson’s leg — and another $6,522 for roughing Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter against the #Seahawks last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2020

This seems a bit too light in the fine department. Commissioner Roger Goodell has done well in preventing dangerous plays within his league through the use of hefty fines or suspensions. Hill’s fine seems like a gentle slap on the wrist.

Let’s just hope the Cowboys defensive lineman has learned his lesson.

There’s no doubt the NFL will keep a close eye on Hill for the rest of the season.