Look: NFL Star Deletes Controversial President Biden Opinion

Cowboys star Micah Parsons made his stance on President Biden abundantly clear this Thursday morning.

President Biden announced on Twitter that Brittney Griner is returning home. The United States agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap with Russia.

Parsons' response to Biden's tweet was quite telling. He replied, "We still not voting for you!"

This tweet from Parsons was eventually deleted.

Parsons is frustrated with Biden because former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan wasn't included in the prisoner swap.

In a later tweet, Parsons said that he's "not a fan" of Biden.

"My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner," he explained. "I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either."

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the United States weren't offered a prisoner swap that included Whelan.

The Biden administration said it will continue to work on Whelan's release. That may not change Parsons' opinion of the president, though.