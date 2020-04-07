NFL Teams Think Cowboys Have ‘Unfair’ Draft Advantage

Over the weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2020 draft will go on as scheduled, from April 23-25.

Given the health concerns around the country, though, this year’s draft will take on a unique spin. Goodell confirmed the 2020 draft will be fully virtual, with coaches, general managers and scouts conducting the draft from home.

After Goodell announced the news, NFL teams think the Dallas Cowboys have an “unfair advantage.” Adam Schefter reported teams aren’t happy Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, can be in the same home during the draft.

“There are issues where other teams teams are saying it’s not fair that Jerry and Stephen Jones get to be together in the same home on draft day,” Schefter reported.

Here’s more from Schefter:

“It’ll basically be every person for him or herself in their own homes drafting virtually. And that is a change-up, because coaches want to be with GM’s, and GM’s want to be with pro personnel directors, and the pro personnel directors want to be with the college scouting directors, and these teams are used to having great communication. You can do it through teleconferencing but there are already teams worried about having their zoom teleconference hacked by another team.”

Other club personnel need to be in different homes while the draft is going on.

It’s a unique situation for all involved. One that will bring plenty of headaches in the week leading up to the draft.