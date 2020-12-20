NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Beating The 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t dead yet.

Dallas remains in contention for the NFC East crown thanks to a second-straight win on Sunday. The Cowboys, coming off a road win over the Bengals, were able to take down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cowboys beat the 49ers despite being short-handed at a number of key positions on offense. Most notably, Dallas was without Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. The star running back was nursing a calf injury and wasn’t able to give it a go.

Tony Pollard had a big game in his place, though. The Cowboys running back scored two touchdowns, including a big one late to seal the game.

THANK YOU, TONY POLLARD. HEY, YOU MAKE ME MISS ZEKE A WHOLE LOT LESS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2020

The win and a loss by the Washington Football Team keeps the Cowboys alive in the NFC East race. Not everyone thinks that’s a good thing, though.

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd taunted the Cowboys for winning a game and hurting their NFL Draft position.

Congratulations to the Cowboys for getting a worse draft pick — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 20, 2020

You can’t win with guys like Cowherd, though.

If the Cowboys continue to lose and finish with a brutal record, he’ll crush them non-stop on his show. And if they show some heart and put together a few wins, he’ll mock the wins with NFL Draft talk.

Dallas doesn’t seem to care either way, though – nor should they.