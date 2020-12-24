NFL World Pays Tribute To Former Cowboys Punter Ron Widby

The NFL world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday, as former Dallas Cowboys punter Ron Widby has passed away at the age of 75.

Widby began his football career with the Tennessee Volunteers, spending time on the gridiron and hardwood. Believe it or not, he was actually named the SEC Basketball Player of the Year back in 1967.

The New Orleans Saints selected Widby in the fourth round of the 1967 NFL Draft, but he failed to make the roster. He then signed with the Cowboys, which proved to be a smart move on his part. Over the course of his career in Dallas, the Tennessee native made the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl.

Plenty of former coaches, executives and players are heartbroken by the loss of Widby. Gil Brandt, a former vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys, shared a touching message for Widby on social media.

“Condolences to the family of Ron Widby, our punter for five years in Dallas who passed away today,” Brandt tweeted. “He originally wore No. 12 is his first two years for us but then switched to 10 in 1969, freeing 12 up for Roger Staubach. Rest easy, my friend.”

Condolences to the family of Ron Widby, our punter for five years in Dallas who passed away today. He originally wore No. 12 is his first two years for us but then switched to 10 in 1969, freeing 12 up for Roger Staubach. Rest easy, my friend. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 23, 2020

Several media members in Dallas also had some heartfelt words to share about Widby.

Ron Widby, a punter for Cowboys' first two Super Bowl teams (1970 and 1971), passed away today. He was 75. Widby punted for the Cowboys from 1968 to 1971 and was a member of the Cowboys first title team in 1971. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 23, 2020

Ron Widby, the punter for the Cowboys’ first two Super Bowl teams (1970 & 1971), passed away today at the age of 75. Widby punted for Dallas from 1968 to 1971. Widby was a 3-sport pro athlete, playing one year in the ABA with New Orleans and also competing on the Senior PGA TOUR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2020

Widby clearly had a strong impact on and off the field.

Our thoughts are with the Widby family during this time.