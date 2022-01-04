NFL World Reacts To What Colin Cowherd Said About Dak Prescott

FS1’s Colin Cowherd is very adept at getting reactions out of people with his takes. Likening Dak Prescott to Kirk Cousins is definitely going to get the public talking.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd asked if Prescott, who has seemingly slumped for the Cowboys at times lately, is just Cousin with “more fans and fewer haters.”

Cowherd argued that Prescott is not actually slumping, but that this is merely what he really is. He then went on to compare Prescott’s stats against below .500 teams and above .500 teams the last four seasons while also stacking his performances against NFC East and non-NFC East competition.

“I’ll give quarterbacks passes for a year, but I have four years of data of what Dak is,” Cowherd said. “He’s very much Kirk Cousins. I just think we like him more than Kirk Cousins.”

Not surprisingly, the reactions from fans to Cowherd’s words have been strong–and all over the place.

Dak has wayyyy more haters and pretty much anyone that’s not a Vikings fan loves Kirk. What a terrible take. https://t.co/m2mJKAaDdf — Not BenWebster (@BenWebsters) January 4, 2022

Same Kirk Cousins that can't win in primetime? Dak is way better than him. This is just disrespectful — Space Cowboy 🤠⭐ (@BigShane94) January 4, 2022

Nobody flip flops on players more than Colin Cowherd https://t.co/wfmyiTlx64 — Jamal (@FinessedBuckets) January 4, 2022

Said something similar about Dak today on @Anpalacios5 & @BigNish20 podcast. Dak is what he is — he’s GOOD. But this is what he is. He’s not going to magically become a generational talent. https://t.co/sfs8jPFXm6 — tom stakes (@tomstakes) January 4, 2022

Spitting facts outside of “NFC East is by far the worst division” https://t.co/1d4GHak0xc — Stone Cole (@StoneColeStuna) January 4, 2022

I wish everybody would put blame on him like this https://t.co/qHuvnk3s9N — Painkillers (@YoooooooDude) January 4, 2022

Idk why this is a bad thing to people… Kirk has put up 65TD/20 INT with a comp% around 67% over the last two years. He’ll never be a top 5 guy but he’ll consistently be in the 8-13 range. Dak might have a slightly higher ceiling but I think the comparison is pretty sound https://t.co/W1i7pnHceL — Winter Smitty Fan Account ❄️ (@Hurts2Smitty6) January 4, 2022

In the seven starts after he returned from missing a game with a calf injury, Prescott threw only nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s thrown seven scores and zero picks the last two weeks, but still hasn’t looked quite as sharp as he did early in the season.

By our estimation, Dak is a better player than Kirk Cousins, but he probably needs a huge postseason to get rid of the perception that he’s less than an elite option at his position. We’ll see if he can deliver that this month.