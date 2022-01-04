The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To What Colin Cowherd Said About Dak Prescott

Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd.Colin Cowherd on air for FS1's The Herd.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd is very adept at getting reactions out of people with his takes. Likening Dak Prescott to Kirk Cousins is definitely going to get the public talking.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd asked if Prescott, who has seemingly slumped for the Cowboys at times lately, is just Cousin with “more fans and fewer haters.”

Cowherd argued that Prescott is not actually slumping, but that this is merely what he really is. He then went on to compare Prescott’s stats against below .500 teams and above .500 teams the last four seasons while also stacking his performances against NFC East and non-NFC East competition.

“I’ll give quarterbacks passes for a year, but I have four years of data of what Dak is,” Cowherd said. “He’s very much Kirk Cousins. I just think we like him more than Kirk Cousins.”

Not surprisingly, the reactions from fans to Cowherd’s words have been strong–and all over the place.

In the seven starts after he returned from missing a game with a calf injury, Prescott threw only nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s thrown seven scores and zero picks the last two weeks, but still hasn’t looked quite as sharp as he did early in the season.

By our estimation, Dak is a better player than Kirk Cousins, but he probably needs a huge postseason to get rid of the perception that he’s less than an elite option at his position. We’ll see if he can deliver that this month.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.