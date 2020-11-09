NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Quarterback Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have already decided on a starting quarterback moving forward in 2020.

But it won’t be Sunday’s starter Garrett Gilbert.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Andy Dalton will be the team’s lead quarterback once he returns from the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The decision isn’t necessarily shocking, but after the way Gilbert played in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh this weekend, it seemed like he might get another shot. The 29-year-old made his first NFL start and threw for 243 yards and a touchdown the Cowboys fell to the Steelers 24-19.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he thought Garrett Gilbert had a “hell of a day” and gave them “every opportunity to win” against the Steelers. But Andy Dalton will be Dallas’ starting QB when he returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2020

Dallas fans were pretty unhappy about the starting quarterback announcement. Here’s what a few thought of Jones’s comments:

I know Dalton is more experienced than Gilbert but Gilbert proved he played with this team better than Dalton or anyone for that matter since Dak. — ✭Cody🦃 (@CowboysCody45) November 9, 2020

Garrett Gilbert should be the starting quarterback imo. Beyond the fact that he’s played better, the Cowboys next two games are happening on a condensed fashion because of Thanksgiving. I wouldn’t put Dalton through that right away. https://t.co/1kUdU1z7j2 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 9, 2020

Gilbert because Dalton will leave next season. We need to find out if GG is a quality backup. — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) November 9, 2020

Despite some pleas to bring back Dalton, it seemed like Cowboys fans overwhelmingly favored keeping Gilbert in the starter’s role.

Although the former AAF quarterback had a great performance on Sunday, it’s worth giving Dalton another shot. The 33-year-old put up solid numbers almost every year in Cincinnati and made three Pro Bowls with the Bengals, which would lead fans to believe that he has a higher upside than Gilbert.

But the quarterback debate in Dallas will likely continue, alongside another important topic: should the Cowboys tank or try to win their division?

It’s no secret that the NFC East is awful this year. The Philadelphia Eagles currently lead the group of teams with a 3-4-1 record and it’s very likely that the winner will have a .500 or losing record. Even now, at 2-7, Dallas finds themselves just one win behind the division leader.

But aiming for a high draft pick also has its benefits. The Cowboys need to address a variety of position groups and the 2021 class is shaping up to be extremely strong.

Dallas will be on bye this upcoming weekend, but returns to action on Nov. 22 against the Minnesota Vikings.