NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Today

Sunday afternoon’s game on CBS between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys featured the network’s top broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. As usual, the NFL world had plenty of thoughts on the performance of the latter.

The game quickly turned into somewhat of a low-scoring affair with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense being able to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. New England claimed a 14-10 halftime lead, but a one-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb gave Dallas a lead in the third quarter.

All the while, Romo was as entertaining as ever. However, he received a mostly mixed response from NFL fans and media members on social media.

One of the main points that viewers of the Cowboys-Patriots broadcast made was that Romo appeared to be biased in favor of Dallas throughout the afternoon. Of course, he used to play quarterback for the franchise, so it wasn’t entirely surprising to hear him sing the praises of his old team at times.

“If they stay healthy this year, you do not want to see this team. They really could win the whole thing this year. The Cowboys are that kind of team,” Romo said on the broadcast, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

However, many weren’t happy about Romo’s supposed bias on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Romo before the Cowboys' last TD: "If they stay healthy this year, you do not want to see this team. They really could win the whole thing this year. The Cowboys are that kind of team." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 17, 2021

I usually enjoy Tony Romo as a commentator but this is unbearable 🤦🏻‍♂️ he’s basically like playing half cowboys cheerleader half cowboys coach. — Spose (@spizzyspose) October 17, 2021

Romo needs to chill out on hyping up Kellen Moore ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 17, 2021

Romo has spent the entire first half championing Kellen Moore as a genius. Dallas just ran 4 straight awful plays from the 1. Not a peep from Romo. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 17, 2021

Question. Should Tony Romo @tonyromo ever call a Cowboys game like tonight? He can’t help but root for his team. — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) October 17, 2021

Please do the football world a favor and take Romo off of Dallas games. He’s so biased. — Edward Ford (@EdwardFordCBS6) October 17, 2021

Other NFL fans just made general remarks about Romo’s Week 6 performance on Sunday. While some thought he was doing a remarkable job, others either felt lukewarm about his showing or just flat out disappointed.

Only game caller I can listen to is Tony Romo. He knows the game and he enjoys the game. He’s not here to shade anyone. He’s just here to predict plays before they happen. 😩 — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) October 17, 2021

Romo is extra Romo today. Perhaps extra extra. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 17, 2021

Maybe I missed something but why didn’t McCarthy challenge the spot on the third down QB sneak? Prescott was clearly in. Romo and Nantz added nothing. Is there an explanation? I’m confused — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 17, 2021

Romo remains one of the most informative in-game analysts around the league, but his Week 6 performance clearly left something to be desired. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back and remind fans why he’s one of the best in the business next weekend.