NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo’s Performance Today

Tony Romo gets interviewed by NBC Sports after a golf tournament.STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game on CBS between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys featured the network’s top broadcast crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. As usual, the NFL world had plenty of thoughts on the performance of the latter.

The game quickly turned into somewhat of a low-scoring affair with Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense being able to slow down Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. New England claimed a 14-10 halftime lead, but a one-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb gave Dallas a lead in the third quarter.

All the while, Romo was as entertaining as ever. However, he received a mostly mixed response from NFL fans and media members on social media.

One of the main points that viewers of the Cowboys-Patriots broadcast made was that Romo appeared to be biased in favor of Dallas throughout the afternoon. Of course, he used to play quarterback for the franchise, so it wasn’t entirely surprising to hear him sing the praises of his old team at times.

“If they stay healthy this year, you do not want to see this team. They really could win the whole thing this year. The Cowboys are that kind of team,” Romo said on the broadcast, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

However, many weren’t happy about Romo’s supposed bias on Sunday afternoon.

Other NFL fans just made general remarks about Romo’s Week 6 performance on Sunday. While some thought he was doing a remarkable job, others either felt lukewarm about his showing or just flat out disappointed.

Romo remains one of the most informative in-game analysts around the league, but his Week 6 performance clearly left something to be desired. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back and remind fans why he’s one of the best in the business next weekend.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.