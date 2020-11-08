NFL World Reacts To Wild Cowboys vs. Steelers Game

The Cowboys vs. Steelers game on Sunday afternoon got off to an unpredictable start in the first half.

Dallas jumped out to a 13-9 lead, despite coming into the game as two touchdown underdogs. 29-year-old Garrett Gilbert got his first NFL start and looked sharp early, going 8-for-11 for over 100 yards and a touchdown through the first two quarters.

The Cowboys broke out a trick play on a punt return in the second quarter and the team’s defense stifled the Steelers, holding them to under 150 yards of offense in the first half. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell drilled a 59-yard field goad as time expired in the second quarter to bring the team’s deficit to four.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger looked shaky throughout the early stages of the game. The long-time Pittsburgh quarterback left the game for the locker room just before halftime due to a knee injury, but is expected to return.

With the Cowboys playing their best game of 2020 so far, NFL fans on Twitter couldn’t help but get excited about the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s contest.

Take a look:

Cowboys leading the undefeated Steelers 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZIUHyVwgw0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020

just saw the Cowboys Steelers score pic.twitter.com/t9MljwggFy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 8, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys are up double digits on the Pittsburgh Steelers pic.twitter.com/x49Kzrz559 — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2020

Cowboys fans: this season is what it is, we need to lose, time to tank *Cowboys play well and have a lead over the Steelers at halftime* Cowboys fans: THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT GAME EVER VICTORY IS ESSENTIAL WE GOT THIS WE CAN WIN THIS THING LET'S GO DALLAS COWBOYS BAY BEE — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) November 8, 2020

Cowboys leading the undefeated Steelers: pic.twitter.com/yC72zHCxoD — SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 8, 2020

2020 hasn’t been kind to Dallas who saw their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, go down with a season-ending injury earlier in the year. The team got off to a 2-6 start and most of the NFL world wrote them off.

Still, a Cowboys win would keep them in contention in an underperforming NFC East. The Eagles, who are on bye this weekend, lead the division at 3-4-1.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh would lose their first game of the 2020 campaign. They would still remain in first place in the AFC North.

The second half of Cowboys vs. Steelers is currently on CBS.