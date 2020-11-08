The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Cowboys vs. Steelers Game

Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Pittsburgh SteelersARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys vs. Steelers game on Sunday afternoon got off to an unpredictable start in the first half.

Dallas jumped out to a 13-9 lead, despite coming into the game as two touchdown underdogs. 29-year-old Garrett Gilbert got his first NFL start and looked sharp early, going 8-for-11 for over 100 yards and a touchdown through the first two quarters.

The Cowboys broke out a trick play on a punt return in the second quarter and the team’s defense stifled the Steelers, holding them to under 150 yards of offense in the first half. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell drilled a 59-yard field goad as time expired in the second quarter to bring the team’s deficit to four.

Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger looked shaky throughout the early stages of the game. The long-time Pittsburgh quarterback left the game for the locker room just before halftime due to a knee injury, but is expected to return.

With the Cowboys playing their best game of 2020 so far, NFL fans on Twitter couldn’t help but get excited about the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s contest.

Take a look:

2020 hasn’t been kind to Dallas who saw their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, go down with a season-ending injury earlier in the year. The team got off to a 2-6 start and most of the NFL world wrote them off.

Still, a Cowboys win would keep them in contention in an underperforming NFC East. The Eagles, who are on bye this weekend, lead the division at 3-4-1.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh would lose their first game of the 2020 campaign. They would still remain in first place in the AFC North.

The second half of Cowboys vs. Steelers is currently on CBS.


