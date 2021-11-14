NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ First Half Performance

So much for there being any reason to be concerned about the Dallas Cowboys after their 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

One week after being shut out until midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys hung 36 points on the Atlanta Falcons in the first two quarters this afternoon. Dak Prescott tossed two touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a pair of scores, and a blocked punt for a touchdown followed by an Elliott two-point conversion run put the finishing touches on the first half beatdown.

On NFL twitter, the conversation surrounding this game has centered around how Dallas has bounced back from last weekend’s flat performance. Also, there’s more than one person speculating that the Cowboys are looking to run this score up a bit for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015 through Week 5 of the 2020 season, when he was fired after an 0-5 start.

lmfaoooo in a half pic.twitter.com/5wquVOmfbP — charles (redzone 9-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 14, 2021

The Cowboys score 36 in the first half. Since the beginning of last season, Cowboys home games have averaged a combined 62.4 points, the most for any home team in the NFL. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 14, 2021

Thank you, Vic Fangio, for saying you provided the blueprint for how to beat the Cowboys. No, you just lucked into the perfect spot on their schedule where they did not take you seriously. Today is what happens when this team locks in: Dallas 36, Atlanta 3 AT HALFTIME. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 14, 2021

36 first-half points for the #Cowboys 36. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 14, 2021

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Cowboys’ 36 points are their most in the first half of a game since Week 6, 1980 against San Francisco when they scored 38. It’s the fourth most points in the opening half in franchise history. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 14, 2021

So, we may have an idea now of how the Cowboys will respond from that loss to Broncos. It is 36-3 in second quarter after Ezekiel Elliott converts two-point conversion. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 14, 2021

Cowboys actually trying to embarrass the Falcons, this is personal and you know who it's personal for — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) November 14, 2021

the cowboys taking timeouts up 36-3 with no chance of getting the ball back is mean — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 14, 2021

Demise of the Cowboys highly exaggerated. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 14, 2021

Whether Dallas is trying to rub it in or not, the Falcons better pick themselves up and put up at least a semblance of a fight in the second half.

Otherwise, this final score is going to be ungodly ugly. We could see a margin of victory approaching 50 points.