NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ First Half Performance

CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper celebrate a Cowboys touchdown.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys and Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

So much for there being any reason to be concerned about the Dallas Cowboys after their 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

One week after being shut out until midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys hung 36 points on the Atlanta Falcons in the first two quarters this afternoon. Dak Prescott tossed two touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a pair of scores, and a blocked punt for a touchdown followed by an Elliott two-point conversion run put the finishing touches on the first half beatdown.

On NFL twitter, the conversation surrounding this game has centered around how Dallas has bounced back from last weekend’s flat performance. Also, there’s more than one person speculating that the Cowboys are looking to run this score up a bit for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015 through Week 5 of the 2020 season, when he was fired after an 0-5 start.

Whether Dallas is trying to rub it in or not, the Falcons better pick themselves up and put up at least a semblance of a fight in the second half.

Otherwise, this final score is going to be ungodly ugly. We could see a margin of victory approaching 50 points.

