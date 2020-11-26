NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Devastating Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to be past their bad injury luck. Few teams, if any, have been hit harder by injuries this season than the NFC East franchise.

Unfortunately for Jerry Jones’ team, the bad injury luck continued on Thursday.

Dallas lost both of its starting offensive tackles – left tackle Cam Erving and right tackle Zack Martin – on the first drive of the game against Washington. The loss of Martin is particularly significant, as he’s arguably the team’s best player.

Martin, a six-time All-Pro, left the game with a calf injury. He is officially ruled out for the rest of the game.

Zack Martin has been ruled out because of a calf injury suffered in the first quarter. He was bothered by a calf injury leading into last week’s game vs. Minnesota but was not on the injury report this week. Terence Steele took over for Martin. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 26, 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a telling reaction to the injury, slamming his fist inside of the owner’s box at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Two offensive linemen went down on the Cowboys' first drive of the game, including All-Pro Zack Martin. pic.twitter.com/krO2dMcl0a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020

Dallas is still in playoff contention thanks to the dreadful NFC East, but the Cowboys really can’t afford any more injuries. If Mike McCarthy’s team suffers another injury or two on the offensive line, things will really get interesting.

Cowboys' Zack Martin has left the game with an apparent knee injury. Martin was PFF's second highest-graded (90.8) guard entering Week 12. pic.twitter.com/s17QBMwHOP — PFF (@PFF) November 26, 2020

Dallas has had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines for several years now, but it’s simply been crushed by injuries this season.

Cowboys OL injuries are worthy of a 30-for-30 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 26, 2020

The Cowboys are still leading Washington, 10-7, midway through the second quarter. The NFC East showdown is airing on FOX.