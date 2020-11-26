The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Devastating Injury News

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro lineman Zack Martin.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys heads off the field during the first quarter of a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were hoping to be past their bad injury luck. Few teams, if any, have been hit harder by injuries this season than the NFC East franchise.

Unfortunately for Jerry Jones’ team, the bad injury luck continued on Thursday.

Dallas lost both of its starting offensive tackles – left tackle Cam Erving and right tackle Zack Martin – on the first drive of the game against Washington. The loss of Martin is particularly significant, as he’s arguably the team’s best player.

Martin, a six-time All-Pro, left the game with a calf injury. He is officially ruled out for the rest of the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a telling reaction to the injury, slamming his fist inside of the owner’s box at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas is still in playoff contention thanks to the dreadful NFC East, but the Cowboys really can’t afford any more injuries. If Mike McCarthy’s team suffers another injury or two on the offensive line, things will really get interesting.

Dallas has had one of the NFL’s best offensive lines for several years now, but it’s simply been crushed by injuries this season.

The Cowboys are still leading Washington, 10-7, midway through the second quarter. The NFC East showdown is airing on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.