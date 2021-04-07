NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Draft Rumor

The Dallas Cowboys are always one of the teams to watch the most during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Last year, Jerry Jones’ franchise made a big move, selecting former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round. Lamb was an immediate impact player for the Cowboys. Could another impact player on offense be coming in the first round this year?

According to the latest NFL Draft rumors, Jones is believed to be “infatuated” with one talented offensive player in the first round.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts. So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts… . He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out,” Chris Mortensen said.

Cowboys fans are certainly all-in on the idea. However, most are skeptical that Pitts will be available when the Cowboys are picking at No. 10.

If Kyle Pitts is there at 10 and the Cowboys take him I will get a Kyle Pitts tattoo…period. I feel very confident I will not be getting a Kyle Pitts tattoo — Bobby Bruce (@CoachBruce122) April 1, 2021

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd likes the idea, too. He believes the Cowboys should go all-in on offense following the Prescott extension.

“This would in some degree validate Dak Prescott’s contract… It would be doubling down on what Cowboys are — Flashy, fun and interesting,” Cowherd said.

The Cowboys have bigger needs, mainly on defense, but an offense featuring Pitts, Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott – with Prescott at quarterback – would be pretty incredible to watch.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.