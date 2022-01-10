The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

Dan Quinn in his Cowboys outfit.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to draw significant interest from teams looking for a new head coach. The Jaguars have already inquired about Quinn, and now the Denver Broncos have reportedly done the same.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested the opportunity to interview Quinn. As Albert Breer notes below, it can’t happen until next week because the Cowboys are playing in the playoffs this weekend.

Quinn has some natural connections to the Denver front office, which could result in him having a leg up in the hiring process. Judging by the fan reaction to this news, his hiring wouldn’t move the needle much, as many Broncos supporters want an offensive-minded head coach to replace the defensive-oriented Vic Fangio.

You can gauge the reaction from NFL media below, including some disappointed Cowboys fans who don’t want to lose Quinn and some reporters who don’t think he’d fit the mold of what Denver should be looking for.

Quinn went 44-41 in five-plus seasons as the Falcons’ head coach before getting fired five games into the 2020 campaign. He led Atlanta to a pair of playoff appearances and a trip to Super Bowl LI.

As his name began popping up in more coaching rumors last week, Quinn tried to keep the focus on the task at hand.

“I’m just enjoying what I’m doing. I’m really having the time of my life with this group of guys,” Quinn said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I just wanted to be right where I’m at. It was nothing more than that.”

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.