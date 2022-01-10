NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to draw significant interest from teams looking for a new head coach. The Jaguars have already inquired about Quinn, and now the Denver Broncos have reportedly done the same.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested the opportunity to interview Quinn. As Albert Breer notes below, it can’t happen until next week because the Cowboys are playing in the playoffs this weekend.

Quinn has some natural connections to the Denver front office, which could result in him having a leg up in the hiring process. Judging by the fan reaction to this news, his hiring wouldn’t move the needle much, as many Broncos supporters want an offensive-minded head coach to replace the defensive-oriented Vic Fangio.

You can gauge the reaction from NFL media below, including some disappointed Cowboys fans who don’t want to lose Quinn and some reporters who don’t think he’d fit the mold of what Denver should be looking for.

The Broncos put in a request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. By rule, the interview can't happen until next week. And Quinn's going to be selective, but my sense is he'd definitely take the interview with Denver. He and George Paton worked together in Miami under Nick Saban. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2022

Quinn worked with George Paton in Miami years ago. He'll be among the favorites in Denver, and elsewhere. https://t.co/pgtaJf1qM5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Top two #Broncos candidates mentioned are defensive guys. Last two failed head coaches were defensive guys. The offense is a tire fire and can’t develop a QB. Other than trying to replicate the Super Bowl 50 team why not put an offensive guy in charge? https://t.co/wAk1dLBozR — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) January 10, 2022

Quinn turned down the chance to interview with the Jaguars. He worked with George Paton in Miami. And I have previously noted the @ProFootballTalk story from 2015 reporting on their interest in working together at the time before Paton pulled out of that year’s GM hiring circle. https://t.co/YTnrpvD939 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 10, 2022

If this is the direction,it would indicate a run at the Vet QB we've heard rumors of.

If a young QB was the direction an Offensive-minded HC would critical#NFL #Broncos https://t.co/CK8sErx7d0 — Ryan – Locked On | Athletic Matrix™ | RGR Football (@RyanTracyNFL) January 10, 2022

I feel like I’m insane. No clue why he’s a HC candidate again. Are teams conveniently ignoring the 2018-2020 Falcons? https://t.co/Gr0dhsfebi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 10, 2022

George Paton wants candidates to have a very strong offensive vision and plan for the #broncos. It’s a priority, but in no way they're focused on just offensive minds. Denver's first 2 requests, Jerod Mayo & Dan Quinn are both defensive guys. He’s looking for leadership https://t.co/IKm2S1T7uK — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 10, 2022

Happy for Quinn. But sigh. https://t.co/jJgvXSXjdk — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 10, 2022

Dan Quinn's gonna interview really well. Start scouting your next DC. Vic Fangio come on down? https://t.co/fW4pGmTO2a — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 10, 2022

Quinn went 44-41 in five-plus seasons as the Falcons’ head coach before getting fired five games into the 2020 campaign. He led Atlanta to a pair of playoff appearances and a trip to Super Bowl LI.

As his name began popping up in more coaching rumors last week, Quinn tried to keep the focus on the task at hand.

“I’m just enjoying what I’m doing. I’m really having the time of my life with this group of guys,” Quinn said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I just wanted to be right where I’m at. It was nothing more than that.”