NFL World Reacts To Garrett Gilbert’s Performance Today

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys, Garrett Gilbert.

The former Texas and SMU quarterback has been an NFL journeyman since coming into the league. Gilbert is making his first career start on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Going up against the vaunted Steelers defense isn’t exactly the best scenario for a first career start.

“It’s a game you really don’t want to have as your first start,” Tony Romo admitted. “It feels like it’s a really tough task.”

So far, though, so good. The Cowboys are leading the Steelers, 10-0, midway through the second quarter. Gilbert has made some pretty awesome plays.

Gilbert has shown off his running ability, evading Steelers defenders with three rushes for 28 yards. He’s added 85 passing yards and one touchdown.

Garrett Gilbert with the first touchdown pass of his career – a 20-yarder to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys lead, 10-0 against the undefeated Steelers. It’s Gilbert’s first TD pass since playing for the Orlando Appollos of the AAF in 2019. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 8, 2020

The NFL world is pretty impressed with Gilbert’s play right now.

OKAY GILBERT. That's the Cowboys' first TD in two games (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4MiixRqUYM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

It was definitely false start on Dallas but that DIME from Gary Gilbert was glorious — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 8, 2020

GARRETT GILBERT ALL HE NEEDED WAS AN OPPORTUNITY — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) November 8, 2020

Garrett Gilbert came to play today 👀 pic.twitter.com/pH0PlfdsOW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2020

Hey, good for Garrett Gilbert. The Cowboys’ quarterback and the rest of his team very much came to play on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is leading Pittsburgh, 10-0, midway through the second quarter.

The game is being televised by CBS. What more can Garrett Gilbert do this evening? We can’t wait to find out.