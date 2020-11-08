The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Garrett Gilbert’s Performance Today

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys, Garrett Gilbert.

The former Texas and SMU quarterback has been an NFL journeyman since coming into the league. Gilbert is making his first career start on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Going up against the vaunted Steelers defense isn’t exactly the best scenario for a first career start.

“It’s a game you really don’t want to have as your first start,” Tony Romo admitted. “It feels like it’s a really tough task.”

So far, though, so good. The Cowboys are leading the Steelers, 10-0, midway through the second quarter. Gilbert has made some pretty awesome plays.

Gilbert has shown off his running ability, evading Steelers defenders with three rushes for 28 yards. He’s added 85 passing yards and one touchdown.

The NFL world is pretty impressed with Gilbert’s play right now.

Hey, good for Garrett Gilbert. The Cowboys’ quarterback and the rest of his team very much came to play on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is leading Pittsburgh, 10-0, midway through the second quarter.

The game is being televised by CBS. What more can Garrett Gilbert do this evening? We can’t wait to find out.


