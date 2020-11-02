NFL World Reacts To Greg Zuerlein’s Insane Field Goal Make

An ugly half of football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys featured a lone bright spot: kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The 32-year-old veteran NFL kicker is responsible for all of the Cowboys’ points as we head into halftime on Sunday Night Football. Dallas leads Philadelphia, 9-7, following two quarters of play. Zuerlein has made three field goals, including a crazy one to end the half.

Zuerlein drilled a 59-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter. The veteran kicker drilled a low line-drive kick that spiraled through the air and through the uprights for a crazy make.

NFL field goals don’t get much more impressive than this one:

NFL fans are in awe of the make by the Cowboys kicker.

“Bro, Greg Zuerlein just hit a Tiger Woods 2 iron stinger from 59 yards. I’m going to bed,” one Eagles fan tweeted.

“GREG THE LEG! Greg Zuerlein had a 17.1% chance to make the field goal that put the Cowboys on top at the end of the 1st half,” Sunday Night Football’s official account tweeted.

“GREG ZUERLEIN FADED THAT BABY RIGHT IN THERE SEND HIM TO AUGUSTA,” a Cowboys writer added.

“Greg Zuerlein is the best player in the NFC East,” another fan joked.

All jokes aside, Zuerlein has truly been the most-impactful player on the field on Sunday night. The Cowboys lead the Eagles, 9-7, on Sunday.

The game is on NBC.