NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Honest Admission

The Dallas Cowboys offense began the year as one of the elite units in the NFL. Through the team’s first six games, the group was firing on all cylinders and Dak Prescott was turning in some of the best performances of his career.

But the script flipped after the 28-year-old quarterback sat out a Week 8 matchup with the Vikings.

Since then, the Cowboys have gone 3-3 during over their last six games with head-scratching losses to the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Prescott hasn’t been his usual self during that span, with the latest lackluster performance from the franchise quarterback coming in a 27-20 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Prescott took four sacks and went 22-for-39 for 211 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions in the win. Dallas improved to 9-4, but owner Jerry Jones felt compelled to address his quarterback’s play over the last few weeks.

“I don’t want to say (it’s a) slump, but that’s probably fair,” Jones said when asked if Prescott is in a slump on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “It’s such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were 5-6 weeks ago. … Yes, he is (healthy). He’ll figure it out.”

Jones might have tried to tiptoe around the question, but it’s fairly obvious to those watching that Prescott hasn’t played as well as he did in the beginning of the season.

In his first six games of the year, Prescott put up monstrous numbers, which included 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. In his most recent six starts, the 28-year-old has thrown just eight touchdowns with six interceptions.

The NFL world had been eager to see if the Cowboys would address Prescott’s up-and-down play this season. Once Jones made his remarks on Tuesday, fans and media members had some thoughts.

Damn now was that so difficult .. leave it to Jerry to be the voice of reason 😂 https://t.co/5FaCQWAHMx — ✭J Tuck✭ (@jtuck151) December 14, 2021

Honestly the last person I expected on the Cowboys side, to be real about Dak right now. He's in a bit of a slump, no reason to deny it. With that, Dak has shown plenty of times before, he can be one of the best. He just has to figure it out, which I expect him to. https://t.co/yk7xxrdBt6 — Scott (@LiLStone87) December 14, 2021

At least #JerryJones is being real about #Dak. Heck yeah! He in a slump and ain't no way you can sugarcoat it. He ain't been the same since that calf injury.#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation @dallascowboys https://t.co/mAlVmWC8ZT — Donnie Palmer II (@donniepsports) December 14, 2021

Funny how folks want Jerry to stop talking but turn around and applaud what he said today (he is right). Pick a side. Lol https://t.co/O5drHBHRbk — The People’s Champ (@Your_Guy_Nix) December 14, 2021

It’s still too early to sounds the alarm in Dallas. The Cowboys sit comfortably atop the NFC East and are just a game out of the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Still, Prescott will want to get back on track over these final four regular season games before Dallas enters the playoffs.