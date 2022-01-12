NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin admitted he was nervous about the upcoming playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“Absolutely,” Irvin said. “Soon as I saw the matchup I said ‘Oh god, not the 49ers.’ I had friends texting me ‘This is great, we got the 49ers.’ I was like ‘This is the worst draw. The worst draw.’ I wanted San Fran to go knock out Green Bay or the Rams before we saw them.”

Irving clearly isn’t thrilled about playing the 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs. Despite Dallas playing at home, he thinks San Francisco is the most dangerous matchup for the Cowboys.

Fans didn’t love seeing just how nervous Irvin was for the upcoming game.

“You know it’s not good when Michael is trippin about this matchup,” one fan said.

One person pointed out that Irvin called the 49ers the “worst draw” for the Cowboys – despite their loss to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season.

“Michael Irvin calls the 49ers the “worst draw” for the Cowboys in the Wild Card round,” the analyst said.

One fan isn’t nervous at all, though.

“I ain’t nervous whatsoever,” the fan said.

The Cowboys currently sit as a three-point favorite over the 49ers. San Francisco won four of its last five games, with the only loss coming to the No. 1 seed in the AFC – the Tennessee Titans.

Can the 49ers upset the Cowboys?