NFL World Reacts To The Sean Lee Retirement News

One of the best defensive players in recent Dallas Cowboys history has officially decided to retire.

Sean Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and a first-team All-Pro in 2016, told ESPN on Monday that he’s hanging up his cleats.

“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee told ESPN. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart, soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.

“To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

After 11 seasons with the Cowboys, linebacker Sean Lee tells ESPN he is retiring. Injuries marked his career, but he was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and the unquestioned leader of the defense.https://t.co/DOICS1iVqq — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021

When healthy, Lee was one of the best linebackers in football. Unfortunately, he struggled with injuries throughout his career, especially in the final seasons.

Still, Lee will finish his career as one of the best linebackers in recent Dallas Cowboys history. He was a true professional and someone that the Cowboys will dearly miss.

Cowboys fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his career.

Sean Lee just announced his retirement from the NFL. Injuries definitely took a toll on his career. However when healthy he was one of the best LB’s in the NFL. •2 Time Pro Bowler

•118 Games

•804 combined Tackles

•4 Sacks

•14 INT’s

•2 TD’s. #CowboysNation ✭ pic.twitter.com/g42wcAd4yz — DC (@DylansRawTake) April 26, 2021

An amazing football player, but an even better human being. Great career, try to enjoy the sunsets my boy. Sean Lee pic.twitter.com/Tc609SLaGI — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) April 26, 2021

Cowboys LB Sean Lee is retiring from the NFL, per @toddarcher Lee: 87.7 PFF Grade since 2010 (7th) pic.twitter.com/CPMF88JmWY — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2021

Some Sean Lee notes: He was credited with 995 tackles, good for eighth in team history despite missing 58 games. He averaged 8.4 tackles/game, the most among the top-10 tacklers in team history. Darren Woodson, who is the franchise leader with 1,350, averaged 7.6 tackles/game. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 26, 2021

Awesome career for Sean Lee. Going to miss him. https://t.co/vbaXm948Vk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 26, 2021

Prime Sean Lee was lowkey nice with the ball in his handspic.twitter.com/xpMJItzJSv — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 26, 2021

Best of luck in retirement, Sean.