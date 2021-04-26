The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Lee Retirement News

One of the best defensive players in recent Dallas Cowboys history has officially decided to retire.

Sean Lee, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and a first-team All-Pro in 2016, told ESPN on Monday that he’s hanging up his cleats.

“It’s been a complete honor,” Lee told ESPN. “I’ve been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart, soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs.

“To say the injuries were frustrating would be an understatement, but the support I received through them all was humbling and the lessons I learned battling adversity will last a lifetime. There are always regrets but I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish and I leave this game grateful.”

When healthy, Lee was one of the best linebackers in football. Unfortunately, he struggled with injuries throughout his career, especially in the final seasons.

Still, Lee will finish his career as one of the best linebackers in recent Dallas Cowboys history. He was a true professional and someone that the Cowboys will dearly miss.

Cowboys fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his career.

Best of luck in retirement, Sean.


