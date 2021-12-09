NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Micah Parsons News

A surprising name popped up on the Dallas Cowboys second injury report of the week: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Parsons was limited in practice on Thursday with a hip injury. He was one of three Cowboys to receive the “limited” designation alongside backup tight end Sean McKeon (neck) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle).

It’s unclear when the first-year linebacker got banged up, because he wasn’t on Dallas’ injury report on Wednesday. Thankfully, the Cowboys don’t seem too concerned with the injury, with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reporting that Parsons is “just sore.”

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons was limited today because of a hip injury — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

Exhale: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hip) was added to the injury report today as limited participant, but sources expressed no concern. “He’s just sore,” one said. Another source: “He should be fine.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

Nevertheless, Cowboys fans and media members began to grow wary after Thursday’s report. Many took to Twitter to react to the news of Parsons’ status.

The Cowboys defense had been continuing to get healthy and was supposed to be back at full strength this week. The unit’s front in particular was supposedly nearing 100 percent with Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory set to lineup together for the first time ever in Week 14.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alluded to that trio getting on the field this Sunday, calling it his dream scenario for the Dallas defense.

“When all 3 of them are out there at the same time and all 3 of them are in a pressure situation on defense, that’s going to be one that I want a picture of and I want to freeze it for a long time,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, per Machota.

That dream could become reality, but the Cowboys will have to see what becomes of Parsons’ health over the next few days.

Dallas (8-4) will hope that he can be close to 100 percent by the time Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team (6-6) rolls around.