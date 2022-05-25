NFL World Reacts To The CeeDee Lamb Practice Photo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

There's no doubt Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been working hard this offseason.

On Wednesday, a photo of Lamb at practice surfaced on Twitter. He was noticeably bigger.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Lamb said he added 10 pounds of muscle and grew half an inch during the offseason.

Lamb also made it known that he's ready to be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Cowboys.

"Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

It's still early in the offseason, but some Cowboys fans are expecting big numbers from Lamb this fall.

On the flip side, there are Cowboys fans who are hesitant to put all their eggs in one basket.

Regardless of which side of the fence you're on, the Cowboys have to be thrilled that Lamb added more muscle to his frame.

In his second NFL season, Lamb had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Lamb will try to take his game to another level this fall.