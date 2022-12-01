NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Illness Report

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Michael Gallup were not present for this Wednesday's practice. They're both dealing with an illness.

ESPN's Todd Archer said Diggs and Gallup were the only players on Dallas' roster missing from the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Although the Cowboys are pretty healthy heading into this Sunday's game against the Colts, their fans are worried about an illness that keeps getting passed around the locker room.

For the past few weeks, several players on the Cowboys have been listed on the injury report with an illness. The fan base in Dallas is hoping that unfortunate trend ends soon.

"Plenty of time for them to get healthy. But I'd like for that flu bug to get out of that locker room," Tom Downey said.

"So still a couple guys getting over the end of this nasty stomach flu bug for the last month at The Star," a fan wrote. "Both premier players SHOULD be all systems go for game time on Sunday night vs. the Colts.'

"The flu/bug going around is no joke," a second fan tweeted.

The Cowboys will release an updated injury report on Thursday afternoon.

We'll find out soon if Diggs and Gallup have recovered.