NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys might be without tight end Dalton Schultz for some time due to a knee injury.

Schultz injured his right knee during yesterday's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the fifth-year pro is dealing with a PCL issue similar to one that afflicted Ezekiel Elliott last season.

Right now, Schultz's immediate future is up in the air as the Cowboys wait to see how he heals up.

"Swelling, range of motion, strength all will factor into Schultz return," said ESPN injury expert Stephania Bell on Twitter. "If knee swollen and impedes muscular control (which becomes that much more critical for stabilization after any ligamentous injury), will sit."

Jesse Morse aka "The Fantasy Doc," said that Schultz likely doesn't need surgery, adding that the severity of the injury will determine when he can return.

"If grade 1, then could potentially play in W3. If grade 2, then he should probably miss a couple weeks," Morse tweeted.

Cowboys fans in general seem to be exasperated with the team's ongoing injury issues.

Schultz caught two passes for 18 yards in yesterday's game before getting injured.

For the year, he has nine catches for 80 yards.